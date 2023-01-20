Fergus boys stop losing skid with stout effort

Taking on the Willmar Cardinals at home, on Jan. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team overcame a slow start to pick up a Central Lakes Conference win, via a 56-47 score.
After an early lead, the Otters found themselves down 14-5. They then kicked things into high gear and countered with a 17-8 run of their own, tying the game at 22 late in the first half.
It would be a 26-25 lead at the break for Fergus.
The game remained close over the first 5-6 minutes of the second 18. A mini run gave the home team a 38-32 advantage, only to see Willmar come back and tie the game at 38 all.
After that it was all Fergus, who built their out to double digits (54-44) before salting the game away with good possessions on the offensive end.
“I thought it was a disappointing start to the game, considering what we have emphasized over the last few days … I thought the guys adjusted well after an early timeout, it was certainly a much needed win,” said Otters coach Matt Johnson.
Henry Bethel led the Otters with 20 points in the game. He was joined in double figures by Levi King, with 10. Ryan Hirst had eight and Micah Johnson scored seven points, all the the second half.
Josh Sternberg and Bethel each had six rebounds for Fergus.
“We’ve talked about playing slow to go fast, as you can get yourself in tough situations by playing too fast,” stated Johnson. “Overall, it was fun to see our kids play in attack mode at the right time and find teammates when open.”
Blake Schoolmeester led Willmar with 16 points on the night, including 13 straight in the second half.
The win stopped a six-game losing streak for Fergus, who improved to 5-8 on the season and 3-4 in CLC play.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone