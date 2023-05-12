Fergus boys tackle CLC opponents

The Fergus Falls Otter boys golf team competed in two separate Central Lakes Conference events on May 8-9. They had two things in common though, some solid weather and some really good golf by the Otters.
On May 8, the boys competed at Eagle Creek in Willmar in their first CLC event of the year. The Otters are the only AA team, competing against much larger AAA schools during the conference season. Other CLC teams include Brainerd, Alexandria, Rocori, Willmar, Sauk Rapids/Rice, Sartell, and the St. Cloud Crush. However, if you think the boys are going to be intimidated playing against these teams, you would be wrong. The boys finished fourth place at Eagle Creek with a team score of 323. Willmar won the tournament with an impressive score of 300. Riley McGovern led the Otters with a 76 which put him in fifth place individually in the 48 player field. Ryan Nelson finished ninth overall with a 79, Aidan Swenson was 24th with an 83, and Gavin Goepferd and Charlie Fuder both fired 85's to put them in a tie for 28th. Sophomore, Adam Kennedy, finished his round with an 87.
"The thing I like so much about this team is that we are well rounded. I have been so impressed with Aidan Swenson this year. I told the boys after the round that in my six years of coaching, we've never had a sixth man whose score has counted in our team score (best four scores of six). We used Aidan's score in the meet and that shows our depth. Very proud of him and the rest of the boys." said coach Matt McGovern.
On May 9. It was Brainerd's turn to host a CLC meet and the boys competed at the difficult Legacy course at Cragun's resort. Coach McGovern had to stay back in Fergus but assistant coach, Travis Johnson, stepped up to coach the boys with vigor. The weather was perfect and the Otters showed their talent once again, this time shooting an impressive team score of 310. Sartell won the meet with an amazing score of 289.
"There are so many good teams in the CLC. Between Sartell, Alexandria, Willmar, and Brainerd, you have some of the best teams in the entire state. It is really fun competing against them and it only makes us better," coach Johnson said.
Individually, McGovern finished in fourth place with a two over par, 73. Goepferd stepped up to fire a 77, Nelson added a 79 and Kennedy rounded out the scoring with an 81. Swenson had his best tournament score with an 82 and Fuder finished with an 83.
The Otters are currently ranked third in AA as a team, and will compete in the Detroit Lakes invite on May 12-13.
