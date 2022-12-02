Fergus boys take advantage of Breckenridge mistakes in opening season win

The Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team scored the first 15 points of the contest and stretched their lead out to 26 points in the first half, as they led 40-19 at the break and finished with a 74-51 victory over the Breckenridge Cowboys.
Eight different Otters scored in the first half (also had 11 different players pick up a follow in the same time), while forcing 19 first half turnovers. They were able to create extra opportunities by playing solid defense and creating second chances.
Fergus started out the second half by scoring the first six points, as Hayden Knick canned a pair of three pointers, marking their largest lead of the game at the time at 27.
Breckenridge answered with seven straight before Jaydon Manteufel answered with a bucket, giving the Otters a 48-26 lead with 14 minutes left in the second half.
Both sides exchanged buckets as the final 18 minutes went on, but it was the Otters who made the most of things, as they moved their lead out to 28 points (62-34), courtesy of Knick hitting another pair of threes.
In the end, the biggest lead was 33 for the visitors.
Knick finished with 20 points on the night, as he went 6/7 from beyond the arc. Henry Bethel also joined him in double digits with 12 points, all in the first half.
The two slides combined for 50+ turnovers.
Now at 1-0, the Otters will return to action Dec. 8, at Saint Cloud Apollo.
