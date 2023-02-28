Fergus boys to be well represented at state meet

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team had a successful Section 5A meet, held in Morris on Feb. 24 and 25. They placed third as a team, with 302 points. Alexandria scored 490.5 points to claim the team title and Melrose/Sauk Centre was second at 426. Fergus was followed by Park Rapids (259), Thief River Falls (182), Detroit Lakes (178), Perham/New York Mills (107.5) and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (103).
“We had a great meet … Lots of guys dropped even more time from the prelims,” stated Otters coach Randy Hansen. “To earn third place as a team is a great accomplishment. Congratulations to our state meet individual qualifiers. Matthew Tuel (200-yard freestyle and 500 free), Jaden Kwapinski (200 individual medley) and Micah Zosel (100 Breaststroke) and our 400 freestyle relay (Jaden Kwapinski, Matthew Tuel, Christian Reed, Adrian Blondeau and Micah Zosel).
The Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, on the campus of the University of Minnesota, will once again host the state meet (Mar. 2-4). Mar. 2 will be diving preliminaries. Mar. 3 will be swimming preliminaries and then Mar. 4 will be finals.
Below are the Otter results from the section meet:
