Celebration

Ryan Nelson, left, rushes to celebrate with teammates including Kasey Eggen, 3, after his game winning penalty kick. 

 Submitted Dacia Stiles

In a clash of crosstown rivals, on Oct. 15, the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters boy soccer team, in Section 8A West semifinal action, outlasted the No 1. seeded Hillcrest Comets by a score of 5-4. After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, the two sides went into a penalty shootout, setting up drama for the ending.



