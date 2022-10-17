In a clash of crosstown rivals, on Oct. 15, the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters boy soccer team, in Section 8A West semifinal action, outlasted the No 1. seeded Hillcrest Comets by a score of 5-4. After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, the two sides went into a penalty shootout, setting up drama for the ending.
Hillcrest got on the board first, as Emil Boe found space just outside the 18 yard box, bending a strike into the upper corner, right around the eight minute mark. About 15 minutes later, the Otters would counter. Shane Zierden had a long throw in that a pair of Otters headed towards the next and Reno Schierer finished things off, to know the game at one’s.
Moving into the second half, Fergus would get their first lead of the game. Jadan Heikes sent a through ball that Schierer caught up to and just got enough on it to get the ball past the Comets keeper, Cole Peterson, making it a 2-1 Otter advantage.
Over the next 15-20 minutes, the Comets offense made wave after wave of attacks on the Otters, finally breaking through to tie the game at two all. A long free kick came into the 18 and Mathias Gjerme punched the ball past a scrum of players.
After 80 minutes, the game was tied at two.
Hillcrest continued to control the ball in the overtime periods. They had a goal disallowed due to an offsides over the first 10 minutes and Otters goaltender, Jaydon Manteufel, came up with a penalty kick save in the second 10 minutes.
With the game still tied after both overtime periods, it came down to a PK shootout. Both teams selected five players to take a shot.
Hillcrest got things going with Elias Skelbred. The junior defender stepped up and made a clean kick into the net. Fergus countered with Shane Zierden, who had his shot glance off the top of the cross bar, making it 1-0 in favor of the Comets.
In the second round, Rolf Fluge stepped up and scored for Hillcrest. Manteufel answered with a goal of his own (yes, Fergus elected to have their goalie take a PK) and it was 2-1 Comets after two.
The next round, Gjerme went first and missed his shot wide right. The Otters tied things up as Jose Rodriguez powered his shot past Peterson.
The fourth round saw both sides missing their kicks. Nathan Aanes had his shot saved, as did Kasey Eggen.
With the shootout tied at two’s, Hillcrest sent Juin Moon to the spot. His kick would glance off the post and set up a potential game winning kick for Fergus. The Otters had Ryan Nelson take the kick and it was true, giving Fergus the thrilling victory.
It was Nelson’s first varsity goal.
“Manteuful had an outstanding night in net stopping 15 shots,” stated Otters coach Joel Heikes. “Our team played great all the way through the lineup. Once again our defense stepped up big and our forwards worked very hard to control the ball and capitalize on the opportunities we were given for goals.”
Fergus, now at 7-9-1, will take on Saint Cloud Cathedral for the section title. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m., on Oct. 18, in Sauk Centre.
Hillcrest ended their season with a 12-5-1 record.
