Fergus Canes go 1-2 at Elrosa tournament

Stepping outside of league play, on Jun. 17-18, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team went 1-2 against good competition at the Elrosa Tournament.
Canes 7 Brookings Cubs 2
Both sides scored a run in the first inning. Fergus picked up theirs on a sacrifice fly from Tosten Mann, scoring Sean McGuire, who had led off the inning with a single.
In the bottom of the second, Thomas Bosek picked up a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Austin Stanislawski.
Brookings answered with one of their own in the top of the third inning, but Fergus answered with a pair of their own. Mann slugged a solo home run and Bosek drove in Darin Stanislawski with a sac fly.
Fergus would add three insurance runs in the fifth, including a two run double from Carter Thielke.
Darin pitched all seven innings to pick up the win. He scattered four hits and a walk, allowed one earned run and struck out 10.
Alex Hensch was 2-4 with a run. Darin 2-3 with two doubles and two runs.
Cubs - 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Canes - 1 1 2 0 3 0 x 7
Elrosa Saints 2 Canes 0
It would be the first of two straight games in which Fergus was not able to score a run.
The Saints picked up a run in the bottom of the first on a throwing error. They would then add an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
McGuire and Mann had the lone hits for Fergus, with Hensch drawing a walk.
Elrosa pitcher, Peyton Van Beck, struck out 17 batters over the seven frames he threw.
Alex Hexum pitched well for the Canes. He went six innings of three hit ball, three walks and one earned run.
Canes - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saints - 1 0 0 1 0 0 x 2
Bluffton 6 Canes 0
In the third place game, the Bluffton Braves scored three runs in the second and three in the fourth, out hitting the Canes 13-6 in the game.
Thielke started on the mound. He pitched into the fourth inning, giving up six runs on 10 hits, a walk and seven Ks. McGuire finished out the game, scattering three hits and two walks. He was also 1-3 with a walk at the plate.
Canes - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Braves - 0 3 0 3 0 0 x 6
Elrosa won the title with a 4-2 with over the New London/Spicer Twins.
