At the Detroit Lakes cross country invite, on Sept. 8, the Fergus Falls Otters boys and girls teams had strong performances, as the girls placed third and the boys second, respectively.
Cassie Wellman paced the girls with a second place finish, coming in with a time of 21 minutes 19.6 seconds. Naomi Dummer finished in 12th (22:33.1), Sarah Grotberg 13th (22:46.9), Savannah Lee 27th (25:01.8) and Rebecca Schindler 31st (25:42.9), to round out the top five scorers for the Otters.
Team wise, for the girls, Alexandria finished with 29 points, Fargo Shanley 68, Fergus 85, West Central Area 127 and Thief River Falls 143, to round out the top ten.
“Wellman is running stronger and with more confidence and it shows,” stated Otters coach Niki Welde. “Lee ran her first cross country race for the Otters, Sonja Lahti had an exciting personal best tonight. Dummer and Grotberg rounded out with personal record times.”
The top five teams on the boys side were, Alexandria finished with 22 points, the Otters with 48, Fargo Shanley, 101, DL 122 and Thief at 132.
Fergus placed three runners in the top 10 and all five over their scorers in the top 20. Jaden Miller led the Otters, placing fifth with a time of 19:06.7. Henry Greenagel was seventh (19:17.0), Matthew Tuel eighth (19:31.1), Michael Schmidt 11th (19:44.9) and David Ronnevik 17th (20:20.1).
Fergus cross country is next scheduled to be in action on Sept. 15, at an invite hosted by Little Falls.
