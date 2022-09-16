At the Lucky Lindy Invite, hosted by Little Falls, the Fergus Falls Otters boys and girls cross country teams put in solid efforts against teams from across the state and across the classes, on Sept. 15.
The girls finished in ninth place with a score of 285. Alexandria took the team title (87), Staples-Motley was runner up (93) and Perham claimed third place (111)
Cassie Wellman led Fergus with a 14th place finish, coming in with a time of 20 minutes three point one seconds. Sarah Grotberg came in 51st (21:54.1), Naomi Dummer was 53rd (21:56.2), Savannah Lee 82nd (23:55.1), Rebecca Schindler 85th (24:22.1), Julia Anderson 91st (24:34.3) and Hannah Scharnberg was 112th (26:35.2).
“We had a very successful meet, every single runner had a season best,” stated Otters coach Niki Welde. “Wellman ran a season best by 50 seconds. She is running stronger each race. When you watch her race in this competition it's easy to forget she is a young runner. Grotberg and Dummer paired up well. They support each other and push the pace. It can be so important to have the support of a teammate during the tough parts of a race.”
On the boys side, Fergus finished in 10th place, with a score of 303. Heritage Christian was the top boys team (66), Perham placed second (112) and Moticello was third (118).
The Otters were led by Jaden Miller’s 21st place finish (17:24.1). Matthew Tuel came in 40th (17:55.1), Henry Greenagel was 51st (18:15.2), Logan Bredenberg 83rd (18:40.1), Michael Schmidt 108th (18:50.2), Thomas Erickson 118th (19:19.1) and David Ronnevik 126th (19:34.1).
“The boys had a successful team performance in all levels of races from varsity to junior high,” mentioned coach Derek Meyer. “Every runner had a season best time, with many dropping significant times of their personal best. The varsity group is starting to take shape and get to a fitness level we expected to be at.”
Fergus Falls cross country will return to action on Sept. 22, at a meet hosted by Rocori.
