Fergus Falls Otters duo of freshman Ashtyn Lill and senior Leila Nasri placed third at the 8AA North Subsection girls tennis tournament on Oct. 6, at Courts Plus Fitness Center in Fargo. Ashtyn and Nasri upset the second seeded team from Thief River Falls in the second round of play on Wednesday. Thursday's mission with the top four remaining teams was to play out the semifinals and finals to determine seeding for the upcoming tournament.
First up for the Otters was the No. 3 seeded doubles team from Moorhead, Sophie Swenson and Kylie Torkelson. This match did not disappoint. Ashtyn and Nasri started off hot, playing a very high level of tennis against a very solid doubles team.
“The girls did a nice job of using the whole court and kept their opponents on the run,” stated Fergus coach Jamie Lill. “True to their form from yesterday, Ashtyn and Nasri were toe-to-toe with Moorhead the entire first set. This set was probably the best tennis we've seen all season. Both teams were hitting winners and forcing great shots. There were very few unforced errors.”
The Otters' big break came at 5-4 in the first set when they were able to break serve and solidify a one set lead. The Fergus duo took advantage of a slight dip from the Spuds and pulled out to a 4-2 lead in the second set. That's when Moorhead really turned it on. They rattled off 4/5 games with overpowering overheads and a ton of intensity to take the second set 7-5. The third set was when the Spuds showed their determination and athleticism. They did not dip or waiver and ended up winning this match in three sets.
The loss to Moorhead put the girls in the third place match against the No. 1 seeded team of Darby Neis and Madison Jensen, from Bemidji. With only about a half hour break between matches, Ashtyn and Nasri caught their breath quickly and regrouped to go at it again against the team that knocked out fellow Otters Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett from the doubles tournament on Wednesday. Neis and Jensen are very hard hitters. They stroke hard on the ground and probably have the hardest serves the girls have seen. Ashtyn and Nasri did not waiver at all in their belief that they could win against this top duo. They blocked serves back and worked their way into points. In the end, Ashtyn and Leila's steady and consistent brand of play won out over the power of the Lumberjacks as the girls upset the top seed 6-4, 6-1.
“I simply could not be more proud of these girls, they came into the tournament unseeded due to a lack of play together,” said Jamie. “They proceeded to play the first, second and third seeded teams and knock out the top two on their way to a third place finish. They were gritty, determined, consistent, positive and exciting to watch.”
Next up is the section tournament in StaFit, in Sartell, on Oct. 15. They will be the third seed from the north and face the second seed from the south, which will be determined this Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone