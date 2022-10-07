Dynamic duo

Otters Ashtyn Lill, left and Leila Nasri, pose together after action at the north subsection tennis tournament, in Fargo.

 Submitted

Fergus Falls Otters duo of freshman Ashtyn Lill and senior Leila Nasri placed third at the 8AA North Subsection girls tennis tournament on Oct. 6, at Courts Plus Fitness Center in Fargo. Ashtyn and Nasri upset the second seeded team from Thief River Falls in the second round of play on Wednesday. Thursday's mission with the top four remaining teams was to play out the semifinals and finals to determine seeding for the upcoming tournament.



