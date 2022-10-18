Dynamic duo

The Fergus Falls Otters tennis duo of Leila Nasri and Ashytn Lill (left to right), saw their playoff run come to a close, against the eventual doubles champions, on Oct. 15. 

 Submitted

On Oct. 15, Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis senior Leila Nasri and freshman Ashtyn Lill participated in the Section 8AA individual doubles tournament. The first round was single elimination and they immediately ran into a very tough team from the St. Cloud Crush, Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl. The duo were simply too good for the Otters to really even get anything started.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?