On Oct. 15, Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis senior Leila Nasri and freshman Ashtyn Lill participated in the Section 8AA individual doubles tournament. The first round was single elimination and they immediately ran into a very tough team from the St. Cloud Crush, Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl. The duo were simply too good for the Otters to really even get anything started.
“Tarrolly and Marohl came at our girls with more pace than we had seen all season and a great repertoire of shots. These girls are shot makers and made things happen early on in points which made it extremely difficult for Ashtyn and Nasri to really even get anything going,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “It's not even that our girls didn't play well, but rather that the Crush imposed their game on us and played with such authority and offensive-minded tennis that Nasri and Ashtyn just weren't able to keep up with their level of play.”
The Crush ended up beating the Otters 6-1, 6-0. In the next round they took care of Moorhead 6-0, 6-0 on their way to winning the championship and earning their way to the state tournament.
“Things didn't go exactly as we'd hoped on Oct. 15, but the girls made a heck of a postseason run and gained some great experience along the way,” said Jamie.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone