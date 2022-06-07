Continuing in the Section 8AA baseball tournament in Park Rapids on Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Otters defeated the Warroad Warriors 6-0 and then saw their season come to a close against the Rebels of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF), 7-3.
In the first elimination game of the day, the Otters pushed two runs across the plate in the first inning against Warroad, thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carston Fronning and an RBI single from Will Gronwold.
Fergus would double their lead in the fourth, on a two-run home run from Carter Thielke.
The scoring was rounded out by RBIs from Thielke and Fronning in the sixth inning.
Thielke pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and five walks, while striking out 10 batters. He also went 3-3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs. Cole Zierden was also 3-3 and he scored twice. Gronwold had an RBI and Fronning had the two.
The Otters outhit the Warriors 10-5.
Then, in another elimination game, DGF scored three runs in the first inning, taking control of the game early. They would build a 7-0 advantage before the Otters charged back. Fergus scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
DGF limited the Otters to five hits in the contest.
Thielke was the lone Otter with more than one hit (two). Isaac Johnson, Ben Swanson and Gronwold all produced RBIs.
Fronning started the game on the bump. He went five innings, giving up six runs on nine hits with a walk and six Ks. Ristan Albert and Zierden each pitched an inning.
Fergus Falls ended their season with a 7-16 record.
Game one
Warroad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fergus Falls 2 0 0 2 0 2 x
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 3-3, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB; Carston Fronning 0-2, 2 RBI, K; Isaac Johnson 0-4; Andrew Johnson 1-3, R; Colin Becker 1-3, K; Will Gronwold 1-1, RBI, BB; Ethan Gronwold 0-3, K; Owen Krueger 1-3: Cole Zierden 3-3, 2 R.
Game two
DGF 3 0 1 0 2 1 0
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 0 0 3 x
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 2-4, 2 R; Carston Fronning 1-4, R; Isaac Johnson 1-3, R, RBI; Andrew Johnson 0-1, K, BB; Colin Becker 0-1; Ben Swanson 0-1, RBI; Will Gronwold 1-2, K, BB; Ethan Gronwold 0-3, K; Owen Krueger 1-3: Cole Zierden 0-3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone