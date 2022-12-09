Fergus experience gets past visiting Rocori

Having their first home game of the season, on Dec. 9, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team leaned on their experienced players to come up with a 56-49 win over the Rocori Spartans, in Central Lakes Conference action.
Fergus fell behind 7-2 early before rallying and jumping ahead 10-9 and then stretching out their lead to 19-10. Twice in the first half the Otters would lead by 10 points, but a 5-0 run at the end of the first half gave Fergus a 27-22 lead after the first 18 minutes of play.
Over the first 10 minutes of the second half, Fergus built a double-digit lead and pushed their lead out to 21, at 49-28.
The Spartans created some second chances opportunities and also got a few fast break buckets after turnovers to slow chip away at the deficit. Alas, the final marge of seven points was the closest that the visitors were able to get in the final 8 minutes of the game.
“I think we’ve been doing things well and we continued that tonight … add in that we took care of the basketball (for the most part) tonight, I’m super proud of the girls and their effort against a tough CLC opponent at home,” stated Otters coach Jost Steer. “Rocori has a heck of a program.”
Cyntreya Lockett led the Otters with 21 points on the night, including going 11/16 from the free throw line. Carley Braeger provided 16 points and Brynn Sternberg had 12 … as the trio combined for 49 of the Otters 56 points. Fergus did hit six three in the contest.
Rocori was led by Jada Bierschbach, who had a game high 26 points.
“We talked about our shot selection (at halftime) and thought it was a little below average. We worked on that in the second half, passing up an okay shot for a great shot and we did that,” stated Steer.
The Otters moved their record to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in CLC play. This was the first of what will be a nearly month long home stand for Fergus.
They will return to action on Dec. 15, hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone