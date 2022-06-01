In first round action of the Section 8AA baseball tournament, the Fergus Falls Otters squad defeated the Bulldogs of Ottertail Central (OTC) 11-0, in five innings.
Fergus plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Carter Thielke led off with a single and scored on a double by Carston Fronning. Fronning was later driven in on a groundout by Colin Becker.
The score would hold until the Otters broke open the game with six runs in the third, picking up a two-run single from Ethan Gronwold, a three-run double from Cole Zierden and an RBI triple from Thielke.
Three more runs would score in the home half of the fourth.
OTC loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs but were unable to score.
Gavin Pausch had the lone hit in the game for the Bulldogs. He also started on the mound, going three innings, giving up eight runs on 10 hits, with a walk and three strikeouts. Lane Dilly and Hunter Haugen were the only other base runners in the game for OTC.
"Of course we wanted to move on to the next round of the section tournament and try to make a state run, but I am incredibly proud of our young team,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “OTC has some scrappy players and we improved immensely this year. We have a lot of good baseball to look forward to here in the near future. We have a good base of pitching, catching and defense, we will work hard offensively this Summer and be a team to reckon with next year."
Gronwold went 3-3 with a run and two RBIs, for Fergus. Isaac Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Thielke and Fronning all had two hits apiece, with Zierden driving in three.
Thielke started on the mound, pitching three scoreless innings and seven Ks. Riston Albert finished off the game with a scoreless inning.
“Our focus from the beginning was to take care of business today,” said Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “Being able to get in some section games, besides the conference, was huge for us this year. We will look upon our leaders to do the right things going forward.”
The Bulldogs ended their season at 9-12.
Fergus Falls picked up their fifth victory and advanced to the double-elimination tournament for the section that begins in Perham, on June 2.
