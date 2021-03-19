The Fergus Falls 10U B girls went 4-0 on the weekend and were crowned district champions. The Otter girls ended their miraculous season ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota and finished with a jaw-dropping record.
In Game 1 of the three-day tournament, the Otters faced off against Brainerd. Brinly Shol started off the scoring for the Otters as she put one past the goalie early in Period 1. Shol was assisted by Kynzie Zender. Brainerd bounced back and took the lead away from the Otters as they scored two consecutive goals to close out the first period. Zender tied the game at 2-2 in Period 2. Shol was in on the assist. Shol then broke the tie with another goal, this time assisted by Payton Wolden. Brainerd countered the goal with another one of their own, once again tying the game at 3-3. Both teams would exchange one more goal in this back-and-forth game; Wolden scored with an assist by Shol as Period 2 came to a close with the edge temporarily going to the Otters 4-3. Brainerd got the equalizer early in the third as the game was now knotted up at 4-4. With only a minute and a half left in the game, Seylah Arneson hit the game winner, assisted by Piper Soliah as the Otters went on to win 5-4 in a barn burner.
Game 2 was complete domination by the Otters as they skated through Moorhead Orange 11-0. Breeynn Hill, Brinley Harris, Arneson and Zender all scored once. Shol recorded the other seven goals. Assists in the game were by Claire Duffy, Willow Glas, Celia Smith, Shol and two by Arneson.
Game 3 and Day 3 of the tournament was against Detroit Lakes. There were a total of 16 goals scored in the game. The first two periods consisted of both teams scoring five times! However, the Otters put on a clinic in Period 3 as they scored six consecutive times to defeat Detroit Lakes 11-5. Harris scored a goal for the Otters and was assisted by Shol. Shol had two assists in the game. Soliah scored a pair of goals for the Otters and was assisted by Arneson, Hill and Duffy. Arneson and Duffy also had a pair of assists in the game. Arneson and Shol each scored four times for the Otters. Arneson and Shol were assisted by Zender and Ella Lee.
The fourth and final game of the season, and for the title of district champions, was a Game 1 rematch; Otters versus Brainerd. The Otter girls stepped up to the challenge yet again, defeating Brainerd for a second time by a final score of 8-4. Harris picked up a goal for the Otters. Zender and Arneson racked up a pair of goals, and Shol recorded a hat trick. Assists in the game came off the sticks of Shol once, Wolden once, Lee twice, and Harris three times. On behalf of all Otter hockey fans, congratulations to the 10U B girls team on a historical season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.