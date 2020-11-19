The Fergus Falls Prairie’s Edge Dental 10U B girls’ hockey team played two games over the past weekend and recorded two wins.
On Saturday, Nov. 14 the Otters faced off against Alexandria.
Payton Wolden got the scoring started for the Otters as she scored the lone goal in the first period, assisted by Brinley Harris.
One more goal was recorded in period number two, giving the Otters a 2-0 lead. Scoring for the Otters this time was Willow Glas, assisted by Brinly Shol and Jordynn Anderson.
The Otters tripled their lead in period number three scoring four more times. Celia Smith scored unassisted, to get the scoring started for the Otters in the final period. Four minutes later, Claire Duffy gave the Otters a 4-0 lead with a goal of her own. Duffy was assisted by Breeynn Hill and Calista Fleischauer. Wolden finished off the scoring for the Otters and capped off the day with a hat trick. Wolden scored the last two goals for the Otters as they went on to win 6-0. Her first goal of the third period was unassisted, and her second goal was assisted by Shol.
Game 2 against West Fargo was filled with action!
Shol got the scoring started for the Otters as they jumped to a 1-0 lead. West Fargo responded with two goals of their own, and took a 2-1 lead. Wolden tied the game up at 2-2 with an assist from Fleischauer. Shol and Wolden would each score one more time before the first period ended. Wolden was assisted by Duffy.
Period two started with a 4-2 Otters lead, and the Otters continued to add to their lead. Shol started period two by recording a hat trick. Brinly scored her third goal of the game just minutes into the second period. West Fargo started a comeback as they scored a goal of their own, narrowing the Otters lead to 5-3. However, that would be the end of West Fargo’s scoring for the day. The Otters added five more goals before winning 10-3. Duffy scored back-to-back goals in the second period, both unassisted.
Period 3 started with a goal by Smith, assisted by Shol. Seylah Arneson scored the Otters ninth goal before Shol added her fourth and final goal of the evening.
The 10U girls are coached by Josh Shol and Dan Hill.
