The Fergus Falls 10U baseball team took on a very good Praire River Thunder team Wednesday evening out at Delagoon. The Otters held on for a 10-9 victory in the opener before dropping the nightcap 13-7 halting the Otters nine-game win streak.
In Game 1, the Otters didn’t waste any time as they put up four runs in the first. Kade Johnson started the game with a walk followed by an Isaac Jenc single, Dexter Felstul then cleared the bases with a triple, later scoring on a wild pitch. With two outs Gus Proudfoot tripled to right and scored on a wild pitch. PRT chipped away at the lead with a run in the first and two more in the second. The Otters got some breathing room in the third as they scored five times to take a 9-3 lead. Singles by K. Johnson, Jenc, Chase Johnston and Schierer combined with a Felstul walk led to the runs. PRT continued to keep pace with the Otters, pulling to within two in the fourth. In the top of the fifth Hayden Heruth singled and scored the eventual winning run on a Weston Youngberg single. PRT scored two runs in the bottom of the inning but Johnston stranded the tying run on second to end the game. Felstul started the game on the bump for the Otters with Owen Johnson and Johnston pitching in relief.
In Game 2, the Otters grabbed an early lead when Felstul hit his second triple of the night, he again scored on a wild pitch. PRT rallied to put up eight runs in the third inning. The Otters ran into some great pitching by PRT and were held in check until the bottom of the fifth. Down 13-1 the Otters continued to fight. Singles by Proudfoot, O. Johnson, Cade Johnson, Heruth, Youngberg, K. Johnson and Jenc, along with a walk by Jude Moline resulted in six runs. The Otters never gave up and battled to the end in this one. Johnston, Jenc, K. Johnson and Proudfoot pitched in the game for the Otters.
With the split the 10U Otters record sits at 15-4 on the season. The Otters hit the road next Monday to take on a tough Barnsville team.
Hit leaders for the evening were (3) - Felstul, Jenc, Proudfoot, (2) - Heruth, Youngberg, O. Johnson , K. Johnson.. (1) - C. Johnson, Johnston and Schierer.
