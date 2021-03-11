ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls Security State Bank Otter 12U A hockey team traveled to Alexandria for the Big Ole Tournament on March 5-7.
First in the pool matchups for Fergus Falls was the Icebreakers of Duluth on Friday night. In the first period, only Duluth was able to hit the scoreboard with a goal near the five minute mark. Then, in the second period, Averie Tonneson closed the deal on a pass from Maggie Greenagel to tie the game. Tonneson would go on to score two more times in the second for the hat trick, assisted first by Maddie Brimhall and then by Rachel DeBrito. Early in the third period, DeBrito again assisted on a goal by Shay Katzenmeyer. After one final Duluth goal, the Otters left the ice with a 4-2 win. Otter goalies Ella Rosa Sem and Olivia Jurgens shared in 16 saves.
Next on the agenda for Fergus was Bloomington’s 12U A squad. The Otters had great control of the ice throughout the matchup, outshooting their opponents 36-15. After two assists in Game 1, DeBrito moved to the scoring column in Game 2. Her first goal came from an assist by Tonneson, with goal number two unassisted. The maroon and gold would score two more in the second and third periods, first by Brimhall from Tonneson, and finally by Greenagel, again assisted by DeBrito. Goalies Jurgens and Sem shared in the shutout win with another 15 saves.
For Game 3 in pool play, Fergus Falls drew a tough Bemidji Lumberjacks team. Coming in with a 1-3 record, the Otters knew they needed to bring their very best to come out with a win. In the first period, Bemidji used their speed to pull into the lead. Not long into the second, another score brought the Otters’ deficit to two. Down but not out, Lydia Johnson cleared the zero with a nice setup from Greenagel. Then, in the final minutes of the second period, DeBrito made good on a pass from Katzenmeyer to bring things back even. After fighting their way back into the game, it was clear that Fergus Falls had not run out of steam in the third period.
First, Johnson outskated the defense and sailed a nice corner shot over the goalie’s glove. Then, Katzenmeyer provided the assist on an insurance goal from Tonneson. Finally, making the final score 5-2, Tonneson scored again, this time from Aubree Nelson.
After a 3-0 record in pool play, the Otters were headed to the championship game against a familiar rival, the Alexandria Cardinals. Sunday afternoon, the girls took the ice and got right to work. Both teams played some great physical hockey, which led to some activity in the penalty boxes. After Fergus successfully killed their first power play, a brief moment of three on five led to a goal for Alexandria. DeBrito then brought things back even with an assist from Greenagel.
After successfully stopping a barrage of Cardinal shots, one snuck past the goalie to bring Alexandria back in front. Then, with just 1:19 remaining in the matchup, DeBrito put the tying biscuit in the basket, assisted by Tonnesson and Brook Zierden. The tournament format provided for a five-minute running time overtime with four-on-four hockey throughout. Some confusion about the format caused a penalty for too many skaters, putting the Otters in a tough three-on-four position. But, they held tight through the full five minutes, to send the championship game to a shootout.
During the championship matchup, both Otter goalies had been rock solid, combining for nearly 95% saves on 38 shots. Coaches Erik Johnson, Dan Tonneson and Ben Jurgens had a tough task in choosing which goalie to send to the shootout. In the end, Olivia Jurgens headed back to the crease for the visiting Otter squad. After successful shots from Brimhall, Johnson and Tonneson, and no goals allowed from Jurgens, the Otters stormed the ice as champions and lifted the trophy.
The Otters and Cardinals will rematch at the District 15 tournament this weekend, playing for a chance to advance to regions.
