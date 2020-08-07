The Fergus Falls 12U baseball team traveled to Richville to play a pair of games against the Richville Rockets, composed of players from the Richville and Perham areas. The sandlot atmosphere was a perfect setting for August baseball. Both teams benefited from solid pitching and defense, but timely hitting for the Otters proved to be just enough to earn two victories in dramatic fashion.
In Game 1, Jackson Conklin was just too much for the home town lineup as he went the distance on the mound, yielding one run on five hits and striking out seven Rocket hitters in five complete innings. His only blemish came in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff single who later scored for the only run allowed.
The Otter hitters were challenged by a hard throwing pitcher who made it tough to get baserunners all night long. The Otters were able to scratch a run across the board in the top of the fourth inning when Caleb Fronning walked and later scored on a Jacob Fronning single, tying the game at one run apiece. The fifth was the difference maker when Ethan Swedberg led off with a single and Brant Scheuerman reached on an error, posing a scoring threat in the last inning. The big knock came off the left-handed bat of Alec Prischmann, as he doubled down the left field line, scoring Swedberg and pinch runner Parker Thielke (broken arm), giving the Otters the first lead of the game. Richville threatened in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of singles, but Conklin was able to retire the side and earn the complete game victory.
The Otters were timely as they managed only four hits and two walks in the game including Swedberg (1-for-2), Prischmann (1-for-2, 2B, 2RBIs), Jacob Fronning (2-for-2, RBI), Benett Thielke (BB) and Caleb Fronning (BB).
Game 2 seemed to be a complete replay of the first as the Otters once again found themselves in a pitcher’s duel with Swedberg toeing the rubber for the Otters. Déjà vu was prevalent throughout with Richville striking first with two runs in the bottom of the first and taking the lead to the bitter end.
The Otters struggled at the plate as they were pitted against another strong pitching performance from the Rockets’ starter and baserunners were limited through the first four innings of the game. Down 2-0 in the top of the fifth, the Otters found their momentum with one out when Holden Stenstrom singled on a sharp ground ball to third base sparking another late rally. The Stenstrom single was followed by a Prischmann walk and Benett Thielke advanced the runners into scoring position on a sharp grounder to the right side. Another walk to Caleb Fronning loaded the bases with two outs, setting up a heroic moment for Jacob Fronning. With a full count and the game on the line, the Otters once again had ice in their veins as Jacob Fronning poked a two-run double to left field, tying the game at 2-2. Jacob Fronning’s big knock opened the floodgates as the next three Otter hitters pounded out extra base hits; Cam Weiderich (triple), Swedberg (double) and Conklin (double) pushed the lead to 6-2.
Swedberg was strong on the mound, going the distance and shutting out the Rockets over the final four frames. Swedberg allowed only two runs, three hits and struck out six Rocket hitters in five innings. The strong pitching performance and clutch hitting was the perfect recipe for success, securing the 6-2 victory for the visitors.
The Otter hitters managed six hits and fvie walks in the game including Caleb Fronning (1-for-1, 2BB), Jacob Fronning (1-for-2, BB), Weiderich (1-for-2, BB), Swedberg (1-for-3), Conklin (1-for-3), Stenstrom (1-for-2) and Prischmann (BB).
The Otters improve to 9-4 on the season and travel to Alexandria Tuesday.
