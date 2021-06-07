The Fergus Falls Otters 12U team won the Morris tournament on Saturday to punch their ticket to the MSF State Tournament scheduled for July 23-25 in Sartell. The Otters beat Alex 12AA 12-2 in the first game, took down New London-Spicer 4-0, and conquered Breckenridge 4-0 in the championship.
Against Alexandria, the Otters started with a bang in the top of the first with Caleb Fronning roping an inside-the-park home run down the left field line to open the game. Nolan Felstul, Brody Krein, Jacob Jenc and Logan Schoon all singled and scored in the inning. Kadyn Zender and Josh Horgen both reached on errors and scored. The Otters tacked on runs in the second and third with Fronning getting on base and scoring and Zender roping a triple and scoring. The Otters wrapped up scoring in the fourth with Fronning, Felstul and Jenc scoring, and Krein bombing a triple in the inning. The Otters received strong pitching performances from Josh Horgen and Jenc in the game to keep the Alexandria bats in check.
Krein shut down New London-Spicer in the second game with a masterful no-hit performance with only one batter reaching in the second via a hit by pitch. Krein struck out seven batters in the five-inning no-hit virtuoso performance. The game was tied going into the bottom of the fourth when Fronning reached on an error and came around to score on Felstul’s single. Krein walked and came around to score and Schoon singled and came around to score to round out scoring for the game.
In the championship, Fronning toed the bump for the Otters and threw five shutout innings. The Otters scored three times in the bottom of the first with Fronning and Felstul singling and coming around to score on Krein’s single. Krein scored on Kadyn Zender’s single. The Otters scored the last run of the game in the bottom of the third with Fronning walking and coming around to score on Felstul’s single.
Hitting leaders for the tournament for the Otters were Felstul with four hits, Krein, Schoon and Zender with three hits, Fronning and Jenc with two hits, Benett Thielke, John Abrahams and Horgen with one hit. Kellen Funkhouser and Hunter Welle also contributed to the team’s wins in Morris.
With the championship, the Otters improve to 13-2 on the year.
