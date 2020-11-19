The Fergus Falls Pemberton 12U B girls’ hockey team competed in two games against the 12U B girls’ Alexandria team this past Saturday, Nov. 14. In the first of two games, both teams were scoreless after one. The Otters broke the tie and scored early into period number two with a goal by Emma Sandstrom, unassisted. After the first goal, it was all Otters. Atleigh Shol got to work, recording a hat trick and scoring three consecutive times for the Otters giving them a 4-0 win. Shol was assisted on two of the goals by Anna Sem and Abby Schuman.
Game 2 on Saturday was a little bit of a different story. Alexandria came out looking to even up the series against the Otters, and they did just that. The Otters did score first however, on a goal by Anna Sem, assisted by Atley Duckwitz. After a brief 1-0 lead by the Otters, the Alexandria girls took over from there scoring three straight goals splitting the series at one a piece with the Otters. The 12UB girls are coached by Abby Hightower and Jason Sem.
