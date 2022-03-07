The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton Law 12UA hockey team traveled to Alexandria this past weekend, to participate in the West Region tournament. The Otters advanced to the championship where they came up just short, but won in a state qualifying match to advance.
On Mar. 4, the Otters faced off with the No. 3 seed from District 5, the Buffalo Bison and came away with a 5-1 victory. Fergus wasted no time clearing the zero, with Averie Tonneson scoring from Payton Wolden just a minute into the contest. Three minutes later, Maddie Brimhall doubled the lead with an assist from Ella Lee.
Brimhall also provided the assist along with Maggie Greenagel midway through the second, when Brinly Shol made it 3-0 Otters. The Bison answered back with their lone goal shortly thereafter.
Tonneson fired back in the final period, with assists to Brimhall and Greenagel. Finally, Greenagel put the icing on the cake, with Lee and Evelyn Wedll teaming up for the assists. Goalie Mia Olson stopped 13 shots in the contest.
Fergus Falls next faced off with the Rams of Roseau, the No. 2 seed from District 16. It would be another win for the Otters, 4-0.
After a scoreless first, Tonneson fought her way through the defense to bury the puck early in the second. Another pair of goals pushed the lead to 3-0 in the middle period. First, Tonneson again found the back of the net with Brimhall and Greenagel earning the assists. Then, Brimhall took a turn of her own with Lydia Johnson setting the stage.
In the third, Greenagel made it 4-0 with Tonneson earning the apple. Olson posted her ninth shutout of the season for the Otters.
Returning to the Runestone Community Center, in Alex, on Mar. 5, Fergus Falls faced off against the Lumberjacks of Bemidji for the title. Bemidji jumped out to a 3-0 lead and fended off the Otters for a 5-3 victory.
With the Otters’ championship aspirations foiled, their attention turned to a true second place game against the Alexandria Cardinals, a game they would win 5-3. The Cards scored early in the first before Brimhall evened the scales, with assists by Johnson and Tonneson.
In the second, Brimhall sprinted past the defense for the unassisted go-ahead goal. Then, Kynzie Zender fed Tonneson for some insurance. Power play opportunities were hard to come by, but Tonneson made good on one, assisted by Brimhall and Claire Duffy. Then, Brimhall earned the hat trick to close the period.
The Cards scored a pair of goals in the third, but could not pull within one. Fergus Falls secured their spot in the 12UA State Tournament and hoisted the second place trophy.
“This group has put in a lot of years of hard practice, a lot of sacrifices have been made along the way by each and every player, parent and coach,” mentioned Otters coach Erik Johnson. “This group has now made it to the final eight of all teams in the state of Minnesota for 12UA. There is much to be proud of, but we’re not done yet!”
With a season-to-date record of 31-8-2, the Pemberton Law 12UA Hockey team will travel to Stillwater on Mar. 18, facing Andover in double elimination format.