The Prairie’s Edge Dental 12UA hockey team traveled to Bemidji on Sunday, Jan. 31, for a double-header against the Lumberjacks.
In Game 1, the Otters outshot Bemidji in the first period, but went to the break with a 1-0 deficit. In the second, Katie Bergren evened the scales with a feed from Shay Katzenmeyer. This would be the only score change of the second, sending the game to the final period with a 1-1 tie. In the third, the home team used some well-placed shots on goal to surge ahead and seal the deal. With a final score of 4-1 Bemidji, the Otter girls were eager for a rematch in the afternoon.
Meeting on neutral ice for Game 2, both teams jumped right back into action. The Jacks again scored first for the only points of the first. In another repeat, it was the visiting Otters earning the tie goal in the second: Maddison Brimhall surged past the defense with an unassisted zinger. Both teams turned up the volume through the end of the period and into the third. Then, just as it was looking like Game 2 of the feature might head to OT, Katzenmeyer chipped in the go-ahead goal with assists earned by Rachel DeBrito and Averie Tonneson. After fighting their way to their first lead of the day, the maroon and gold held tight for the final four minutes and exited with the 2-1 victory.
Otter goalies Ella Rosa Sem and Olivia Jurgens were solid in net, shutting down a combined 10 tricky shots in Game 1 and 20 in Game 2. When asked for his thoughts on the games, coach Erik “EJ” Johnson stated that the victory was the first for the girls’ hockey program over the years, and represented a big stepping stone for the club.
Next up for the 12UA Otters is another road trip to Crookston on Feb. 7, before returning to District 15 action on Feb. 13 against River Lakes and Moorhead.
