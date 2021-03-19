The Security State Bank 12U A hockey team was among a small but talented group of skaters at the District 15 tournament in Moorhead on Saturday, March 13.
Drawing the No. 3 spot in season standings, the Otters were paired against the No. 2 seed, Alexandria. Coming off an exciting shootout win at the Cards’ home tourney, Fergus knew this would be a tough match. Rachel DeBrito set the tone early with a goal just outside the first minute of play, assisted by Averie Tonneson. Alexandria fired back a minute later, and once more to end the first period with the lead. In the second, each team managed just one shot past the goalies, with the Cardinals scoring first, and Katie Bergren not long after for the Otters. Earning the assist on the Bergren goal was Evelyn Wedll. Entering the third period with a 3-2 deficit, the maroon and gold were in familiar territory against this rival team. Even after the Cards added a fourth biscuit, the Fergus girls kept fighting. First, DeBrito scored unassisted to split the lead to one. Then, with five minutes remaining to play, Tonneson scored the tie-up goal off an assist from Shay Katzenmeyer. After a sense of déjà vu descended on the crowd with overtime looking likely, Alexandria scored a heartbreaker in the final minute of the third to take the win. Otter goalies Olivia Jurgens and Ella Rosa Sem were solid in net, shutting down 31 shots.
After a tough loss in Game 1, the Otters knew they needed the next win to advance to the Region tournament. Luckily, the girls were all business and dominated the ice against Brainerd-Little Falls. With a final score of 8-1 Fergus Falls, they earned a third place trophy and a trip to regions. Scoring stats for Game 2 were led by Tonnesson with a hat trick plus one, DeBrito with one goal and a playmaker (three assists), Lydia Johnson with two goals, and Aubree Nelson with one. Also earning assists were Katie Bergren with two and Ava Noon with one. Goalies Jurgens and Sem were nearly perfect, allowing just one goal on 18 shots.
The Security State 12U A squad will return to Moorhead on Friday, March 19 to face off against Roseau in round one of regions. A total of eight talented teams from the Northern part of Minnesota will compete for one of two places in the 12U A state tournament.
