Fergus Falls 13U baseball opens LRBR play with a sweep in Parkers Prairie beating the Panthers 8-2 and 5-2.
The Fergus Falls 13U baseball traveled to Parkers Prairie on May 26 and took home a pair of wins sweeping a well coached Parkers Prairie baseball team.
In Game 1 the Otters racked up nine hits to take home the 8-2 victory. Hunter Powers, Isaiah Holmes, and Jacob Fronning each tallied two hits and one RBI to lead the Otters at the plate. Holden Stenstrom, Boston Rosin and Rowan Cheshire all had one hit in the game.
Micah Johnson earned the victory on the mound pitching 3.1 innings (2H, 2R, 0ER, 2BB, 7K). Powers came in relief, going 3.2 innings (2H, 0R, 0BB, and 5K).
In Game 2 the Otters kept momentum as Holmes, Brant Scheuerman, Powers, Jackson Conklin, Quinn Wynn-Sheldon, and Cheshire each notched one hit, leading to a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.
The game was cut short due to darkness, but in four innings of work, Jackson Conklin fired a no-hitter, shutting down the Panthers. Conklin’s line was four innings (0H, 2R,1 ER, 5 BB and 4K).
The Otters 13U continues with a busy week, traveling to Dilworth for a doubleheader on June 8, hosting a twin bill with Otter Tail Central at M State on June 9, and then traveling to Fargo this weekend for the Liam G. Medd Memorial Baseball Tournament on Friday through Sunday.
