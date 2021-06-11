The Fergus Falls 13U Otter baseball team won three out of four games in the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday, improving to 5-1 for the summer.
On Tuesday, the Otters traveled to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to play the Rebels and walked away with two wins with scores of 7-2 and 13-5.
Fergus Falls managed nine hits with Hunter Powers (HR) and Micah Johnson (2B) leading at the plate with two hits. Powers delivered the big knock, belting a deep inside-the-park (error-free) home run in the top of the fifth.
Boston Rosin, Jackson Conklin, Cam Weiderich, Jacob Fronning and Rowan Cheshire each added singles in the contest. Jacob Fronning and Jackson Conklin proved to be all the Otters needed on the mound, holding the Rebels to two hits in seven innings as each recorded four strikeouts.
In Game 2, the Otters broke the game open in the second inning, plating six runs and cruised to a 13-5 victory.
Quinn Wynn-Sheldon (2-2B), Rosin, and Thielke each had two hits to lead the offense. Powers (3B), Cheshire (2B), Johnson, Brant Scheuerman (2B), Isaiah Holmes (2B) and Conklin all added hits to balance out the 12 hit attack.
Cheshire and Holmes split duties on the hill, allowing two hits in the game. Holmes recorded six strikeouts in two innings of work.
The Otters had a quick turn around and hosted Otter Tail Central on Wednesday night at M State field and couldn’t get their offense on track right away, and lost their first game of the season, falling 7-6 to a well coached OTC baseball club.
OTC tallied five runs in the third inning when the first two batters walked and a series of uncharacteristic Otters miscues and a clutch OTC double provided the breathing room OTC needed. Trailing 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, Fergus Falls didn't go down without a fight but a late rally fell short with the tying run stranded on second base to end the game.
The Otters outhit their opponent 5-3, but seven walks issued to OTC hitters combined with four Otters errors proved to be too much to overcome. Johnson, Thielke (2B), Holmes, Cheshire (3B) and Wynn-Sheldon (3B) each had hits for the Otters.
Johnson and Powers took to the hill, limiting OTC to just the three hits during the game. Johnson and Powers both fanned seven batters in the contest.
In the nightcap, the Otters continued with their late inning momentum from Game 1 and rallied to an 11-2 victory.
The Otters managed seven runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Leaders at the plate were Wynn-Sheldon (2B, 1B), Thielke (3B), Cheshire, Holmes (2B) and Weiderich (2B).
Weiderich and Thielke combined on the hill, allowing only one hit in the game shortened by darkness.
The 13U Otters travel to Fargo for a four-game tournament this weekend.
