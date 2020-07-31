The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team recorded identical 9-5 victories over hosting Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a doubleheader Thursday.
In the first game, the 13U team fell in a 5-1 whole after four innings. A Jack Ratz double got things going in the fifth as the extra hitter lead off the inning. Lucas Hanson would knock Ratz home with a double and score on an Aikhem Bethel groundout. The next inning, Fergus Falls took the 7-5 lead as a Ratz double plated two runs and Jaden Miller and Hanson each had RBI singles.
The 13U team would tack on two more runs in the seventh as Brock Scheuerman hit a two-run single.
Ratz and Hanson each had two hits and two RBIs in the win, while teammate Luke Pearson and Levi King also recorded two hits.
Bethel would get the win as he pitched two innings of relief and struck out two hitters.
In the second game, the 13U team’s strong start allowed them to cruise to a win.
Both team traded runs in the first inning, but Fergus Falls took over adding two in the second and fourth, three in the third and one in the fifth. D-G-F added a run in the second and three in the fourth.
Andrew Klinnert led the 13U players at the plate going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Garrett Kuhn-Rice had two RBIs in the victory.
Alex Ellison picked up the win pitching the first two innings and striking out four.
The Fergus Falls 13U team will now travel to take on Parkers Prairie in Evansville in the semifinals of the postseason at 9 a.m. Saturday.
