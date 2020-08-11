The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team took a pair of games from Pelican Rapids Monday.
In Game 1, a big first inning allowed the 13U’ers to gain the upperhand on the way to a 13-9 victory.
Pelican Rapids would take an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Fergus Falls would respond with five runs in the home half. Levi King, Garrett Kuhn-Rice, Carston Fronning and Lucas Hanson each provided RBI hits, while Aikhem Bethel scored on a wild pitch.
The 13U team would add a run in the third, and two in the fourth and fifth inning. Pelican Rapids would battle their way back into the game as they cut the lead to 10-8 after 5 ½ innings. Fergus Falls would shut the door in the bottom of the sixth as errors and wild pitches allowed the 13U’ers to score three additional runs.
Fronning led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, while teammate Bethel scored four runs.
Brock Scheuerman got the win pitching three innings of relief striking out one and allowing four runs on eight hits.
The momentum carried over to Game 2 as two big innings propelled Fergus Falls to a 13-6 win.
The 13U team plated five runs in the first inning and six in the second to build a 11-0 lead. Pelican Rapids fired back in the third with six runs of their own, but it would not be enough as Fergus Falls added two more in the home half to seal the deal.
Jaden Miller led the 13U’ers at the dish going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Hanson, Kuhn-Rice and Jack Ratz also had two RBIs in the game.
Picking up the win on the mound was Fronning as he pitched two innings, struck out three and allowed one hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.