PELICAN RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team claimed a doubleheader sweep over hosting Pelican Rapids Wednesday.
In Game 1, the 13U’ers overcame an early deficit to top Pelican Rapids 6-3.
Pelican Rapids struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but RBI singles by Garrett Kuhn-Rice and Lucas Hanson in the second gave Fergus Falls a 2-1 lead. The visitor continued to pile on the runs in the third as three more runs crossed the plate. Pelican Rapids would add a run in the home half of the third and Fergus Falls ended the scoring with a single run in the fourth.
Kuhn-Rice and Hanson led the 13U’ers at the plate as each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Teammate Levi King also had two hits in the game.
Aikhem Bethel got the win pitching five innings, striking out one and allowing two runs on one hit.
An explosion of offense for the 13U team came in the second game as Fergus Falls defeated Pelican Rapids 16-5.
Fergus Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Pelican Rapids responded with a run in the home half to cut the lead to one. It would be all Fergus Falls from there as the 13U team scored four runs in the second, a run in the third, five runs in the fourth, and two in both the sixth and seventh. Pelican Rapids plated a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Fergus Falls had 12 hits in the game. Jack Ratz, Andrew Klinnert, Robert Ehlert and Bethel each knocked in two runs, while King (2), Ratz (2), Ehlert (2), Isaac Iverson (2), Brock Scheuerman (2) and Carston Fronning (3) had multiple runs scored.
Isaac Ellison got the win for Fergus Falls pitching four innings, striking out three and allowing three runs on one hit.
