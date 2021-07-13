The Fergus Falls 13U Babe Ruth team improved their overall record to 20-2 and won the Lakes Region Babe Ruth Tournament hosted in Breckenridge and earned an opportunity to play in the 13U state Babe Ruth tournament in New York Mills and Henning this coming week.
In the opening game on Friday afternoon the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls faced No. 3 seeded PRBA. The Otters jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first and kept the game in check as they finished with an 11-7 victory. Jackson Conklin earned the win on the mound going three innings before giving the ball to Cam Weiderich and Jacob Fronning in the bullpen. Fronning led the Otters at the plate going 3-for-4, leading the seven hit attack with Micah Johnson (1-3, BB), Hunter Powers (1-2, 2BB), Isaiah Holmes (1-2, BB) and Rowan Cheshire (1-2, 2BB) adding hits in the game.
In the semifinal game on Saturday, the Otters faced the No. 1 seeded OTC Bulldogs who handed the Otters their only loss of the season in early June with a one run victory in league play. The semifinal game was as expected as both teams displayed strong pitching and defense until the Otters broke loose with a four run fourth inning and took a 5-0 lead. The Otters added needed insurance runs in the late innings taking a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. OTC would not go down quietly, adding three runs in the bottom of the seventh and with the bases loaded and the winning run at the plate, the Otters secured the final out and a guaranteed slot in the district championship and a berth to the 13U Babe Ruth state tournament. Micah Johnson earned the victory going 5 ⅔ innings on the mound and holding the OTC Bulldogs to one run (unearned) as he struck out six Bulldogs and limited them to three hits. Hunter Powers came in relief to hold on for the victory. Rowan Cheshire (2-4) and Holden Stenstrom (2-3) each had two hits in the game while Parker Thielke (1-2, 2 BB), Micah Johnson (1-4), Hunter Powers (1-3), and Quinn Wynn Sheldon (1-2, BB) contributed to the Otters eight hit attack.
Championship Sunday was a marathon as OTC defeated Breckenridge in the morning game, earning a shot at revenge versus the Otters. Fergus Falls was in the driver’s seat, with OTC needing to take them down twice in order to win the championship. This game proved to be similar to the first two matchups as Fergus Falls took an early 4-0 lead over OTC, and as the game progressed, OTC took advantage of opportunities putting up one run in the bottom of the second three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game 4-4. OTC plated one more run in fifth and held on for the 5-4 victory, handing the Otters only their second loss of the season, (both by one run to the OTC Bulldogs) forcing a second and final championship game. Fergus Falls' traditionally strong offense was held to three hits with Micah Johnson (1-3, BB, RBI), Jacob Fronning (1-3, RBI) and Parker Thielke (1-2, BB, RBI) each notching hits in the contest. Jackson Conklin and Jacob Fronning both toed the rubber for the Otters. Conklin gave up four runs in 2 ⅔ innings and Fronning took the hard luck loss, going 3 ⅓ innings and one earned run.
In the winner take all championship game, OTC stretched their bench and their bullpen in their third game of the day and their fifth game of the weekend. The Otters sent a fresh Rowan Cheshire to the mound and he did not disappoint, going six strong innings, striking out eight OTC Bulldogs, allowing only one hit, and one run (unearned) in the process. The Otters offense put the ball in play with some timely hitting and took advantage of five OTC miscues as they put up three runs in both the second and third innings for an early 6-0 lead and an eventual 10-1 victory, and 13U LRBR Tournament championship. Rowan Cheshire and Isaiah Holmes led the offensive attack with 2 hits apiece while Parker Thielke (1-3, BB), Jackson Conklin (1-3) and Jacob Fronning (1-3, BB) each added a hit enroute to their 20th win of the season heading into the 13U Babe Ruth state tournament.
Head coach Shane Thielke commented, “Overall we succeeded with what we set out to do by winning this tournament and getting to 20 wins. We did not hit the ball as well this weekend as we have throughout the season but we did enough to get the job done. At the beginning of the season, this was one of our goals and I am so proud of this team for accomplishing step one, now our next goal is to perform well at the state tournament and make it out of pool play into the championship bracket. We face Park Rapids Thursday night in New York Mills and I can not wait to see how these boys do this coming weekend!
The 13U Otters are coached by Shane Thielke, Dave Saggerhorn, and Ryan Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.