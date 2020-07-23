PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson baseball squad pulled out an extra inning victory Tuesday as Ben Swanson ripped an RBI single in the eighth to put Fergus Falls over Parkers Prairie 4-3.
With three scoreless innings, Fergus Falls got on the board as Isaac Johnson took advantage of an error by the home team in the fourth. Parkers Prairie would take the lead with two runs in the home half of the fifth.
In the seventh, Abe Hylden hit a two-run single to put Team Swanson back on top 3-2. In the bottom of the inning, Parkers Prairie would tie it up 3-3 with two outs as they perfected a double steal.
Swanson would play the hero in extra innings and a strong defensive performance by the team in the bottom of the eighth gave Fergus Falls the win.
Johnson led the 14/15U team at the plate going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Swanson was the only other player with multiple hits.
Riston Albert would start going seven innings, striking out 10 and giving up three runs on no hits. Hylden got the win as he pitched a scoreless eighth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.