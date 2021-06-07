The 14U Otters swept a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Thursday night at Farmers Field. They won Game 1, 9-3 and beat the Panthers 12-6 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, the Otters scored all their runs in two innings. They plated six runs in the third and three more runs in the sixth. The Otters pounded out eight hits. Carston Fronning led them at the plate going 3-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Henry Bethel had two singles and drove in one run. Lucas Hanson, Andrew Klinnert and Jack Ratz each had one hit.
Fronning started the game on the mound and earned the win. He pitched four solid innings. He only gave up one run on three hits. He didn’t walk any batters while striking out six. Logan Larson pitched two innings. He only allowed one run on no hits. He walked five and struck out one. Levi King pitched the final inning. He gave up one run on two hits. He didn’t walk any and struck out one.
In Game 2, the Otters answered the Panthers’ two first inning runs with three of their own, and then added four more in the second. Parkers answered with four runs in the third, but Fergus Falls countered with five runs of their own to finish the scoring. Fergus finished scoring with five additional runs in the third. Bethel, Klinnert, King, Alex Ellison and Ratz each had one hit each. Bethel, Ellison and Ratz each drove in two runs for the home team.
Bethel started on the mound and went two innings. He gave up two runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out four. Ellison started the third inning. He wasn’t able to record an out, but actually pitched pretty well. A couple of misplayed balls and a dropped third strike did not help his cause. King recorded the last six outs. He didn’t give up any runs, didn’t allow a hit, didn’t walk anyone and he struck out five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.