The Fergus Falls 14U baseball team went on the road twice this week and claimed two victories to improve their summer record to 6-0.
The Otters traveled to Henning on Monday and beat Otter Tail Central 8-3. They scored one run in the first inning, and then had a seven-run explosion in the seventh inning as they took advantage of a pitching change.
The Otters had nine hits on the night. Levi King led them at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Brock Scheuerman and Carston Fronning each had two hits and an RBI. Henry Bethel and Logan Larson each had a single.
Isaac Ellison started on the mound. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, gave up three runs on two hits, walked three and struck out two. Larson came into the game next getting the win by pitching 2 2/3 innings without allowing a run, striking out five, and giving up one hit. Fronning pitched the last scoreless inning to earn the save giving up a hit.
The 14U traveled to Wheaton on Thursday and left town with a 13-5 victory. The Otters took advantage of 12 walks and seven errors as they collected seven hits to plate their 13 runs. Bethel, Luke Pearson, Lucas Hanson, Fronning, King and Alex Ellison each had a hit on the night.
With a two-day tournament this weekend, the Otters used five pitchers to complete the game. Fronning pitched the first two innings without allowing a run, picking up the win. King pitched the next scoreless inning. Bethel pitched the fourth inning giving up three runs on only one hit. Scheuerman went the next two innings, and allowed one run. Alex Ellison pitched the final inning allowing one run.
The 14U team will play in the Morris tournament on Saturday and Sunday. They will play Morris at 10 a.m., Marshall at 4 p.m. on Saturday. They face Montevideo at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and their fourth opponent and time will be determined by the results of their pool play games.
