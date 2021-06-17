The Fergus Falls Otter 14U team fell behind early, rallied late to take the lead, but gave up five runs in the top of the seventh to lose 12-8 to a very good Prairie Ridge Baseball Association 1 (PRBA) team. The Titans featured some heavy hitters and fielded extremely well but still the Otters had a chance to win late.
PRBA jumped to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first. Isaac Ellison took the mound for the Otters and just wasn’t as sharp as he has been. Isaac has pitched great for the Otters this summer and he pitched extremely well in Game 1 of the Morris tournament Saturday. Isaac just didn’t have the same jump and command, but he took the ball and competed. The Otters had an opportunity to get back into the dugout trailing only 1-0, but a little two-out pop-up to the right side of the infield was lost in the tough sun at Farmer’s Field and the Titans took advantage and scored four more runs for the 5-0 lead.
The Otters chipped away and added two runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Logan Larson singled and Carston Fronning doubled to put runners on second and third. Henry Bethel delivered a two-run single to make the score 5-2 after an inning.
Alex Ellison relieved his brother on the mound and gave the Otters exactly what they needed in relief. PRBA did score a run in the top of the second for a 6-2 lead and added another in the top of the fourth for a 7-2 lead. That’s when the Otters went to work. In the bottom of the fourth, Jack Ratz walked and moved around the bases and scored on an Andrew Klinnert groundout. Luke Pearson delivered a two-out single to start another rally and Lucas Hanson followed that with a base hit. Levi King doubled to score Pearson to make the score 7-4. Hanson had some great baserunning and scored on a wild pitch to get the Otters back in the game at 7-5.
Alex retired the Titans in order in the fifth and sixth giving the Otters a chance. They responded with a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Alex led off with a single, followed by a walk to Klinnert. Pearson stroked a base hit to right field, but the Titans made a nice play and threw out Alex trying to score from second base on the hit. Hanson walked to load the bases and Klinnert scored on a groundout by King to make the score 7-6. With runners on second and third and two outs, Ethan Shwartz clutched up and lined a two-run single to left center to score Pearson and Hanson and give the Otters an 8-7 lead.
Alex had been great on the mound, but he tired in the top of the seventh and was relieved with bases loaded. King took the ball in relief, and with the infield in, got a ground ball right back to him. The Otters were able to get the out at home but couldn’t complete the home-to-first double play and that left the bases loaded with one out. King was able to get the Titans to hit another ground ball, but the Otters didn’t make the play and the error led to two runs scoring. The Titans scored another run on a base hit for the 12-8 lead. The Otters didn’t score in the bottom of the seventh and the Titans took a hard fought 12-8 victory home.
