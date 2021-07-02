The Fergus Falls 15U baseball team picked up a pair of wins over visiting Otter Tail Central Thursday.
Game 1 was a heartbreaker for OTC, as Fergus Falls took a late lead on the way to a 5-4 victory.
The game was tied at four with Fergus Falls batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored one run for Fergus Falls.
OTC got things started in the second inning when Eric Fick grounded out, scoring one run.
Brock Scheummer pitched Fergus Falls to victory. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while walking one.
Fick took the loss for OTC. The Bulldogs lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run while striking out one and walking zero.
Gavin Pausch started the game for OTC and lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one. Carston Fronning started the game for Fergus Falls and went three innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one
Garrett Kuhn-Rice, Conner Thompson, Kaleb Hammes and Owen Harig each managed one hit for OTC.
In the second game, Fergus Falls again edged OTC 8-7.
Alex Ellison took the win for Fergus Falls as the ace surrendered zero runs on zero hits over 1 2/3 innings, striking out three.
Kuhn-Rice took the loss for OTC, lasting 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out two.
Isaac Richards led OTC with two hits in three at bats.
"We once again weren't able to finish out the game and hold on to a late lead,” That's a big hurdle we need to jump to take the next step."
