The Fergus Falls 15U Otter baseball team rode a strong pitching performance by Logan Larson and clutch hitting from the bottom half of the order to defeat the Alexandria 14U AAA team 9-2, on Monday night.
The Otters grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Alex Ellison and Carston Fronning. That lead stood as both pitchers settled in and made quick work of the batters. Alexandria broke through in the top of the fourth with two runs to tie the score 2-2.
Fergus used some clutch hitting by the bottom half of the order to put the game away. In the home half of the fourth with the game tied 2-2, Luke Pearson did a great job of hitting as he dumped a two out, two strike pitch into right center for an RBI single. Andrew Klinnert followed with a single to move Pearson to third and Klinnert stole second. Lucas Hanson had a great at bat and brought Pearson and Klinnert home with a single and the Otters had a 5-2 lead.
That was all Larson needed as he set the Alexandria batters down in order the rest of the way, retiring the final 11 batters he faced. The Otters broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Fronning picked up an RBI on a base hit, Pearson singled in two more runs and Klinnert another for a four run fifth inning and a 9-2 lead and win.
Larson was very efficient on the mound as he completed seven innings of pitching with less than 70 pitches. The Otter defense was solid with some nice plays by Clayton Brown at second base and Pearson led the offense with two hits and three RBI. Hanson has two runs batted in as did Fronning. Andrew Klinnert also had a good day at the plate with a couple of hits and an RBI.
