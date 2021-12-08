Purchase Access

HAWLEY — With a field filled with Heart O’Lakes teams, the Fergus Falls eighth-grade Otters girls basketball team had a chance to participate in a tournament featuring some of the area's best eighth-graders on Saturday, at Hawley High School.

Fergus Falls ended up taking home third-place honors out of the seven teams participating, which included Hawley, Perham, Frazee, Barnesville, Lake Park-Audubon, and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

The morning started out strong with a three-point victory over a very competitive Barnesville team. The Otters were down at halftime 16-13 and outscored the Trojans in the second half 17-11. They were led by Emma Dirkman with 11 points, followed closely by Hattie Fullhart with eight. The day continued with a game against the Frazee Hornets. Ruby Ellison and Hattie Fullhart shared the title of leading scorer with nine each. Ashtyn Lill scored seven. The Otters came out on top with a 32-23 victory. Immediately following that game, it was another matchup against Barnesville. This time there was a different outcome with a losing score of 37-19. Ellison was the leading scorer with nine.

The Otters return home with a game vs. Wahpeton on Dec. 7 before traveling to Detroit Lakes to take on the Lakers on Dec. 9.

