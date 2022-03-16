In quarterfinal action of the 2022 Class AA State Basketball Tournament, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team picked up a 71-55 victory over the Patriots of Pequot Lakes. The Patriots scored the first seven points of the contest, holding the Otters scoreless through the first three and a half minutes.
Fergus Falls would then respond with three straight three-pointers to gain a 9-7 advantage. A few minutes later, with the game tied, Otters Tori Ratz drilled a three to give the Otters a 15-12 lead, a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
Reaching the latter stages of the opening 18 minutes, the Otters held a two-point lead at 27-25. Ellie Colbeck hit a mid-range jumper and Brynn Sternberg knocked down a three, in the final 90 seconds of the first, giving the Otters a 32-25 halftime lead.
The Otters scored the first seven points of the second half, pushing their lead out to double digits and never let the Patriots get within 10 points for the rest of the game. Fergus Falls led by as much as 23 points over the final 18 minutes.
“Pequot Lakes came out strong defensively and also knocked down some shots,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “I was hoping that our girls would weather the storm, which they did.”
Colbeck finished with 25 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds. Ratz scored 22, including five three-pointers. Ainsley Hansen finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
The Otters shot 53.8% from the floor, including 9-19 from beyond the arc. Fergus Falls won the battle of the boards, 31-21.
“The coaches did a good job of preparing us for Pequot Lakes,” said Otters senior Hannah Polejewski. “It was important for us to get the ball down the floor under pressure and play within ourselves.”
The win moved the Otters to 25-5 on the season.
Fergus Falls will now play in the semifinals, on Mar. 18. The game is set for an 8 p.m. tip, as they will face Minnehaha Academy. Minnehaha defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 82-79. Albany and Providence Academy play in the other semifinal in Class AA.
