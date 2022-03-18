LIKE MIKE: Otters Ainsley Hansen strikes a familiar pose as she goes for a reverse layup, in the win against Minnehaha Academy. Hansen finished with a double-double to help Fergus Falls to the state title game.
Taking on the Minnehaha Academy Redhawks in semifinal action of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Fergus Falls Otters came away with a 69-57 victory, punching their ticket to the Class AA state championship game.
Fergus Falls came out of the gates hot, after a Redhawks three to begin the game, the Otters scored 17 unanswered points. They limited Minnehaha to one shot per possession over the first 18 minutes. Fergus Falls had a 35-15 halftime advantage
Ainsley Hansen, Tori Ratz, Hannah Polejewski and Ellie Colbeck all scored 6 points in the first half. The Otters hit 12-26 shots, while the Redhawks shot just 6-27.
Beginning the second half, the Redhawks used a 10-2 burst to pull within 37-25. Minnehaha used pressure to force turnovers and score a trio of transition buckets.
Minnehaha continued to pressure the Otters, but Fergus was able to answer each run.
“Our message at halftime was that we played our best game of the season,” said Otters coach Josh Steer. “The challenge was to come out and play another strong 18 minutes of basketball.”
Colbeck finished with 25 points in the game, also recording a double-double with 11 rebounds, while dishing out 6 assists. Hansen poured in 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds for the double-double. Ratz finished with 14 points.
Fergus Falls stayed in a defense zone all game and limited the Redhawks.
“In the zone it is really hard to rebound, but we talked about it and worked about it in practice,” said Ratz.
Fergus Falls ended up shooting 21-44 for 47.7% in the game. They won the rebound battle, 38-22, including 13 offensive rebounds.
The win moved the Otters to 26-5 on the year.
They will face off against Providence Academy on Saturday afternoon. Tip off is set for 2 p.m., at Williams Arena. Providence defeated Albany in the other semifinal game, 55-48.
