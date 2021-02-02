The Fergus Falls High School would like to congratulate Noah Tarczon and Ellie Andersen for being selected as the 2020-21 Triple A nominees. The Triple A Award honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher GPA and who participate in Minnesota State High School League sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Both applications were sent on to compete against 16 other schools in Region 8AA.
The top two award finishers from each region will be invited to a recognition banquet in March where four statewide Triple “A” Award winners will be announced. All finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the boys’ basketball state tournament. Statewide winners from Class A and Class AA schools will also receive a four year $1,000 scholarship.
FFHS is very excited to announce that Ellie Andersen was selected as the female Triple A representative from Region 8AA! This means Andersen is now in the top eight in the state and will move on to compete statewide with Class AA.
Tarczon has a career GPA of 3.938 while taking over 10 college and AP courses. He has participated in both digital design and pottery and finished second for his digital artwork in a school wide competition. Tarczon has also participated in hockey and tennis. He plans on studying computer science at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities College of Science and Engineering.
Andersen has a career GPA of 3.986 while also taking nine college courses. She has been involved with band and choir and participated in solo/ensemble and large group contests. Andersen has been a varsity hockey player since eighth grade and a varsity soccer player since ninth grade. She is a captain in both sports and has earned all-conference honors multiple times. She competed as a sophomore on the 2019 girls hockey state tournament team, winning the consolation championship. Andersen is undecided on where she will attend college but plans to continue her education and hockey career at the collegiate level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.