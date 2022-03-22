PROUD BOWMAN: Fergus Falls area homeschool archers, front row, from left to right: Anna Krause, Walter Nebbeling, Elizabeth Karlgaard, Elijah Krause and Josiah Krause. Back row, coaches Jeff Struck and Tom Johnson. Not Pictured: David Sanderson.
The Fergus Falls area homeschool archery team took part in the Alexandria National Archery in the Schools (NASP) virtual tournament from Mar. 5-16. Virtual tournaments are typically scheduled over a week during which archers shoot their scores locally and electronically submit scores to the NASP web based record system. The FF archers shot their scores at the Lakes Area Archers range in Erdahl, on Mar. 9.
NASP schools shooting were Albany, Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, Hawley, Lake Park-Audubon, Melrose, Osakis, Sauk Centre and Zimmerman. A total of 353 archers competed.
Results of the tournament for the FF area homeschool group were Elizabeth Karlgaard shooting a score of 215 in seventh grade girls group, where top score was 268 and average was 200. Josiah Krause shot a 192 for sixth grade boys, the top score was 271 and average 195. Elijah Krause shot 189 where he ranked 29th out of 31, in seventh grade boys. Walter Nebbeling shot a score of 182 for fifth grade boys division, where top score was 260 and averaged 174. Anna Krause shot 163 in the fourth grade girls group. A total of 300 points is possible in the NASP competition.
Most NASP tournaments conclude in March. The next tournament on schedule for Fergus Falls was in Wahpeton, on Mar. 11-12, results will be reported when officially compiled.
