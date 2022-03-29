Fergus Falls area homeschool archers last competition for the year was at the Wahpeton National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Bullseye and 3-D tournaments held on Mar. 11-12. The Wahpeton tournament is well established and draws schools from a large area. 15 schools participated in the bullseye competition. The school offered a NASP bullseye tournament in one gym and simultaneously offered a NASP 3-D tournament in a second gym. Varsity archery competition, utilizing sights and mechanical releases, was also offered. These in-person tournaments were augmented with a virtual tournament where scores shot at local ranges were submitted electronically.
Fergus Falls Area Homeschool archers performed at peak, benefiting from the excitement of the large number of youth involved and parents and families observing in the audience. Josiah Krause (6th grade) and Elizabeth Karlgaard (7th grade) matched scores at 227 out of 300 possible. Elijah Krause (7th grade) and Walter Nebbeling (5th grade) also matched scores at 225 out of 300. Anna Krause scored a 157 (4th grade).
Additionally, Karlgaard shot in the 3-D competition scoring 232 out of 300 on six full bodied animal targets.
This is the last competition for this group for this year. More home-schooled archers are anticipated to participate next year as interest is increasing.
The West National NASP tournament, where archers from this region would compete, is in Sandy, Utah on Apr. 29-30.The national NASP organization has also recently instituted bracket competition for schools to vie nationwide for top honors. More information on NASP can be found on NASPSchools.org and NASPTournaments.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone