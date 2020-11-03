Students in grades kindergarten through second grade will participate in the Mighty Mites program with a registration fee of $30. Each player will receive a Mighty Mites T-shirt and basketball on the first day of practice. Session dates are Saturdays, Nov. 14 – Dec. 19. Dates may change due to COVID-19 guidelines. There will be no practice on Nov. 28. Practices will take place in the Roosevelt gym.
Third- through sixth-graders will practice on Saturdays from Nov. 14 – Feb. 20 with no practice on Nov. 28 or Dec. 26. Each first-year player will receive a jersey and shorts. Returning players will receive a jersey or shorts. Jersey pickup is schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the cafeteria entrance to Kennedy Secondary School. There will be an additional practice scheduled during the week for third- through sixth-graders and the registration fee is $60.
The cost is also $60 for seventh- and eighth-graders. Practice schedules will be emailed out prior to the first practice. Each first-year player will receive a jersey and shorts. Returning players will receive a jersey or shorts.
There is a $120 maximum registration fee per family. All kids in grades K-8 who live within the boundaries of the Fergus Falls school district are welcome to register. Fergus Falls Backcourt Club announces that its youth basketball winter season is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 14. Registration is ongoing at fergusfallsbasketball.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.