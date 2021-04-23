ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls baseball team rebounded Friday with an 11-0 shutout over St. Cloud Apollo.
The Otters would hold a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning when they plated four runs and added six more in the fifth to end the game after the home half.
Carter Thielke picked up the win on the mound pitching all five innings, striking out eight and giving up two hits.
Bryce Burrill led the Otters at the plate going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ian Stumbo and Andrew Johnson each went 2-for-3 in the win.
The Otters will return home to take on Sartell-St. Stephen in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
