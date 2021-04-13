BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls High School bowlers traveled to Bemidji on Sunday for their second meet of the season. The Otter varsity finds themselves looking up at both New York Mills and Detroit Lakes in the standings, after dropping two of three matches. The Otter JV teams continue to hold the top three places in the JV division.
The day started off good for the Otter varsity squad, as they rolled to a 5-0 win over Perham. Morgan West, Keisen Wick, and Nolan Korby all filled the match at 87%. In match two, the Otters ran into a hot New York Mills team, and would drop the match, 1-4. Dylan Obowa led the team in the loss, filling frames at 87%. In the final match of the day, the host team, Bemidji, would put together their best five game set of the year, and handed the Otters a 2-3 defeat. Matthew Tungseth (90%) and Obowa (87%) led the team in the loss.
Fergus Falls JV Black swept all three of their matches on the day, defeating Fergus Falls JV Gold, 3-2, Bemidji JV, 4-1, and Detroit Lakes JV, 5-0. Kendra Koep, Sara Johnson, Kaydence Knutson, and Myia Krensing were team-high at 71% in the match two win over Bemidji, with Alayna Price (90%) and Koep (71%) leading the way over Detroit Lakes in match three.
Fergus Falls JV Maroon also swept their matches, beating Perham JV, 5-0, New York Mills JV White, 4-1, and New York Mills JV Blue, 5-0. Coliey Connelly led Maroon in the first match at 90%, with Amelia Eide (70%) team-high in the match two win over NYM JV White. It was Connelly (70%) again leading Maroon in the final match.
Ian Meyer (70%) was high fill percentage for Fergus Falls JV Gold in the opening match loss to FF JV Black. JV Gold beat New York Mills JV Blue, 5-0, in match two, with Meyer and Taylen Arndt leading the team at 60%. In the final match, it was Meyer and Kyle Korby filling at 60% in the win over NYM JV Blue.
The Otters' next meet will be Sunday, April 18, in New York Mills.
