A balanced attack and consistent scoring propelled the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team to a 76-47 victory over Staples-Motley in the opening round of the Section 8AA playoffs Thursday.
The Otters grabbed the lead early in the game and never relinquished it as they went into the locker room with a 35-15 lead.
In the second half, Fergus Falls continued to pile on the points as they extended their lead to 44 and sent the game into running time. The Cardinals would cut into the lead but the damage had already been done.
Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 21 points, while teammates Chance Fazio (12) and Abel Aho (10) were both in double figures.
The Otters will now host the Hawley Nuggets, a 53-48 winner over Bagley, a quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
