Traveling for a Central Lakes Conference hockey matchup on Tuesday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys came away with a 4-2 victory over the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm.
The Otters got on the board first, Michael DeBrito scored at the 7:13 mark of the first period, assisted by Landon Thacker. Issac Johnson then added an unassisted goal in the later stages of the period. In the second, Brayden Nelson scored his first varsity goal at the 2:54 mark of the period, it was the eventual game winner. The final goal for Fergus Falls was scored by Colin Becker in the third period.
“Sauk Rapids did a great job, they were hard on our wings,” mentioned coach Mike Donaghue. “We need to be better and stronger with the wings, it’s been awhile since we have been in a physical game, but our guys needed that.”
The Otters outshot the Storm 27-23 in the game. Ben Swanson came up with 21 saves on the night.
Now at 12-5 on the season, the Fergus Falls boys will be back in action on Jan. 29, traveling to take on Wadena-Deer Creek. The Otters are in the midst of four straight road games.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone