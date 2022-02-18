Purchase Access

Traveling to Saint Cloud on Thursday night to take on the Crush, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a solid 3-2 victory.

Issac Johnson got the Otters on the board, scoring an unassisted goal at the 7:14 mark of the first period. Johnson added his second of the game and 23rd of the season at the 14:44 mark of the first. It was a power play goal, as Johnson was assisted by Landon Thacker and Shane Zierden.

Saint Cloud tallied a goal early in the second period to pull within one.

Michael DeBrito blocked a shot in the third period and went back the other way on a breakaway. He tucked the puck into the upper-shelf at the 6:13 mark. It was an unassisted goal. The Crush scored late in the contest, but Fergus Falls held on for the win.

“I thought it was a solid effort from puck drop to the final buzzer,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “The guys competed tonight in front of both nets tonight. Cole Zierden played a great game and made lots of plays for us.”

Ben Swanson stopped 25 of 27 shots in the contest.

Fergus Falls finished the regular season with a 16-9 record.

“Very happy with the way that Ethan McGuiness has been playing as of late, providing depth to our defense,” said Donaghue. “His skating is second-to-none and he can take a few risks, as he’s physical and takes great angles.”

Section 6A seedings will be announced on Feb. 19, with the Otters expected to get the No. 2 seed behind Alexandria.

