On the road on Jan. 29, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a 6-0 victory over section foe, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. The Otters got on the board at the 7:06 mark in the first period, as Isaac Johnson scored with an assist to Cole Zierden. Carter Thielke doubled the advantage at 13:30 in the first, with Isaac assisting.
Michael DeBrito made it 3-0, lighting the lamp in the second period, at 8:11. Shane Zierden tallied the assists. DeBrito scored again at 14:31 of the second, with Andrew Johnson and Shane picking up the two assists. The end of the middle period saw Thielke score again, Cole Wentworth and Isaac getting the assists, making the score 5-0.
The final goal was at the 10:30 mark of the third period. It was scored by Kellen Stenstrom and the lone assist went to Cole.
“We had a good start,” said coach Mike Donaghue. “I thought our first seven minutes were pretty good. Depending on the match up, we really have two lines that are going.”
Ben Swanson came up with 21 saves in the shutout victory. It was his third shutout of the season.
“Swanson did a good job of battling the traffic in front of the net,” mentioned Donaghue.
The win was the fourth straight for the Otters, who are now 13-5. They are also ranked No. 8 in the latest “Let’s Play Hockey” rankings.
Fergus Falls returns to action on Jan. 31, at Sartell-Saint Stephen.
