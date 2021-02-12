The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team added another win to their record Friday as the Otters defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers 5-2 for their seventh straight.
A turnover in the first period led to a Lakers goal as Spencer Bergman slipped one in to take a 1-0 lead. The Otters wouldn’t be behind long as Cole Zierden tied the game on passes from Isaac Johnson and Matthew Niblock. The Lakers added another to regain the lead as Carter Bellefeuille ripped in a goal. Ian Richards would tie the game again for Fergus Falls as he lit the lamp on passes from Colin Becker and Isaac Johnson.
The Otters would take the lead in the second period as Carter Thielke cashed in a power-play goal.
In the third period, Fergus Falls put the game away as Landon Thacker scored a goal at 9:57 with assists from Thielke and Michael Debrito and Kellen Stenstrom scored another under a minute later with an assist from Colton Partain.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson recorded 12 saves, while the Otters had 47 shots on the Detroit Lakes net.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in St. Cloud Cathedral for a 7:15 p.m. showdown Tuesday.
