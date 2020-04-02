The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team held its annual awards banquet on ZOOM Wednesday as they closed out their season.
“It was a season full of challenges and they continued right through trying to schedule our banquet,” Otters head coach Mike Donaghue said. “The team showed tremendous growth throughout the season as evidenced from an early season 10-0 loss to Sartell and rebounding with a 7-2 win in our second meeting. We played a tough game to River Lakes in a 1-0 OT loss in the playoffs. There were not many chances by either team that night and River Lakes found a way at the end.
Michael DeBrito and Kaden Peterson were named Central Lakes All-Conference players, while teammates Isaac Young, Cole Zierden and Ben Swanson were given honorable mention. In Section 6A, DeBrito, Peterson, Zierden and Young were honorable mentions to the all-section team.
Team awards included Carter Thielke (Most Improved), Swanson (Most Inspirational), DeBrito (Most Inspirational) and Peterson (Outstanding Senior).
There are three other awards for members of the program that exemplify what it means to be an Otter hockey player by showing commitment to the program and their teammates through their dedication on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. These included the Roger Johnson Award, given to Peterson, the Hobey Baker Character Award, received by Hayden Shol, and the Lee Franklin Scholarship Award, now in its 23rd year, going to Peterson.
JV awards were given to Ethan Menge (Most Improved), Cole Wentworth (Most Improved) and Mathew Niblock (MVP).
The Otters were also strong in the classroom as several players made the A and B honor rolls. Peterson was also recognized as a CLC scholar athlete.
Academic honor roll athletes included:
A honor roll: Zierden, Andrew Johnson,Isaac Johnson, Noah Tarczon, Sterling Andrews, Swanson, Maveric Kalenberg, Wentworth, Ian Richards, Peterson and Niblock.
B honor roll: DeBrito, Young, Owen Babolian and Shol.
